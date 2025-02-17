Spring Training has barely begun, and the New York Yankees are already facing a major injury concern. Giancarlo Stanton, who arguably helped carry the team through the playoffs last year, is dealing with issues in both of his elbows.

Stanton has dealt with injuries in the past, and his last few seasons in New York have been marred by injuries. There's a strong chance that his 2025 season could also be affected.

In response, fans took the chance to lash out at ownership and management for putting together a roster that might be torpedoed by one injury-prone player's absence.

"How long until everyone realizes that Hal and Cashman are frauds," one fan said.

"Cash knows we need a bat or maybe 2 at this point, it's Hal who has his self-imposed cap & won't let Cashman make moves that go over a specific number," one fan said.

"Us as fans should protest again to sell the team cause they don't care about us fans," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Hal is like Jerry Jones. Making money is the priority, not winning championships," a fan said.

"I think this ownership group is content with where they are. They lack the motivation and conviction for the moves they need to make to ensure the success of the team," one fan said.

"They strive for 'good enough', not for championships. This team is dead. I’m predicting a similar season to 2023," another fan said.

The Yankees lineup took a hit when Juan Soto left in free agency, but they did add two starters to the lineup in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. They might have lost Stanton for a bit of time, though.

Giancarlo Stanton opens up on injury

Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with painful tendinitis in both his elbows, putting his status for Opening Day in doubt. The slugger revealed he hasn't even swung a bat in three weeks.

Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with elbow injuries (Credits: IMAGN)

Via ESPN, Stanton said:

"Tennis elbow or however they call it is tears in tendon, so it's not when did it feel good, when did it feel bad. There's always the pain level there, and you got to deal with that. So, yeah, it's just the wisest point to give time right now."

He doesn't know yet if he'll be able to suit up on Mar. 27, but he did say he's glad they have five or six weeks to get him into game shape for the season.

