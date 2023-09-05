After visiting the US Open, Haley Alonso, Pete Alonso's wife, posted on Instagram to show their gratitude and appreciation. Pete plays for the New York Mets in the MLB. A large crowd attended the US Open, which took place on Monday.

The couple, who Instagram users frequently link to the legendary couple Barbie and Ken, radiated charm, elegance and romance when they attended the US Open. Fans couldn't stop gushing about their lovely chemistry, and many expressed respect for their dedication to significantly impacting the neighborhood.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some Instagram responses from Haley's followers.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Haley Alonso and Pete Alonso's relationship

Fans have fallen in love with New York Mets player Pete Alonso and his wife Haley Alonso thanks to their endearing love tale. The couple started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in 2018. They got married in November 2021. Pete Alonso's proposal to Haley in 2018 is among his most memorable experiences.

Pete and Haley work together to support charitable causes like their project called "Homers for Heroes." They have been involved in various philanthropic endeavors because of their shared desire to give back.

Fans have rejoiced in Pete and Haley's recent marriage. Although the rumors of their growing family have not been proven, their dedication to changing lives inside and beyond the baseball industry is evidence of their moral pursuits.

Alonso earns a net salary of $10 million as a professional MLB player thanks to his consistent performances across his career.