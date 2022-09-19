"Half a billion dollars and a losing baseball team" "Remember when people were high on the Rangers" - MLB Twitter roasts the Texas Rangers for elimination from playoff contention despite offseason acquisitions

The Texas Rangers have now officially been eliminated from this year's postseason race. The Rangers fell to Tampa Bay in today's contest, placing the former's record at 63-83. The Rays, meanwhile, have improved to 82-64.

The Rangers opened the scoring in the contest courtesy of a Josh Jung solo homer in the second inning. The Rays would then score four straight from Christian Bethancourt's solo blast to Manuel Margot's RBI single.

Corey Seager and Josh Jung trimmed the lead to one in the top of the sixth but the Rays' offense was just far superior. The game ended at 5-3 and the Tampa Bay Rays took the series win over the Texas Rangers.

Jeffrey Springs was awarded the win for the playoff-contending Rays. Glenn Otto bit the loss as he recorded his ninth defeat of the season. The Rays will host the Houston Astros in a high-stakes series for their next matchup. The Rangers, on the other hand, will host the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas Rangers' 2022 season

For the sixth straight season, the Texas Rangers have missed the playoffs. It also marks the third consecutive year since the team's move to Globe Life Field that they've failed to make the postseason.

The Rangers spent $561.2 million in the offseason to land stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in the Lone Star State. The team wasn't expecting to reach the playoffs this year. It is probable that the Rangers signed Seager for a long-term goal that would see the team reach the playoffs in three years' time.

However, given the amount of money spent by the front office, fans can't help but mericlessly mock the team for this year's failed venture.

Texas just never really got going this season. They stumbled while coming out of the gate, having ended the month of April with 7-14. They followed it up with a surprising 17-10 in the month of May. However, the latter would be the only month that the Texas Rangers have more wins than losses.

With just 10 more games on the schedule and two series against perennial playoff contenders, the Rangers should instead plan ahead for the next season as early as now.

