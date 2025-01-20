Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg makes feelings known on Cubs fans’ support during cancer fight

Ryne Sandberg is a Baseball Hall of Famer and is one of the best players in the history of the Chicago Cubs. Sandberg is also a fan favorite, and that was clear this past weekend as he attended the annual Cubs Convention.

In December 2024, Ryne Sandberg announced that his prostate cancer has returned after he initially thought that he beat it. Speaking to Marquee Network, Sandberg said that Cubs fans have helped him get through his cancer battle and treatment.

“Last year at Wrigley Field, I had some tremendous experiences with what I was going through, having some symptoms and some things leading up to it. Then, I’m going to Wrigley Field, the juices start flowing, feels good.

"They put me on the big screen, the crowd acknowledges that, and I leave Wrigley feeling nothing and feeling great. That would last a long time."

Being one of the Cubs legends, Sandberg is always welcome back to Wrigley Field to cheer on his former team. He was introduced to the fans at the Cubs Convention on Friday night, and once again received a massive ovation.

“The fan support that I’ve gotten this past year has been off the charts. I felt it at the statue, and I felt it (Friday night). It was heartfelt. It’s the best medicine I can think of. The Cubs fans, once again, they’ve been doing this for me since 1982, and it continues with the current players, with the alumni. We all love it.”

Sandberg is not expected to be around the team much in Spring Training as he will continue his treatments in an attempt to beat the cancer yet again.

Ryne Sandberg also credits wife for help through cancer battle

When Ryne Sandberg announced in December that his cancer returned, it came as a shock to most Cubs fans. On August 15, Sandberg joined '670 the score' for the 'Cubs for a Cure' 24-hour radiothon.

During the interview, Sandberg commented on all of those around him who helped get him through, including his wife Margarate.

"It's a game changer for everybody around you, my family, relatives, neighbors ... it feels like a player all over again. Margarate (Sandberg's wife) by my side, from Day 1 all the way through. She keeps track of the medicines and appointments."

Fans of the Chicago Cubs will continue to support the legend through his upcoming battle, and Sandberg can lean on the support from those fans.

