In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram and posted a photo with NFL star Andre Johnson and iconic rapper Travis Scott at Minute Maid Park.

While Rodriguez was dressed in a suit, Scott and Johnson were dressed in Houston Astros jerseys. The gesture clearly implied that both Scott and Johnson are supporting the Astros in the World Series.

Although it remains unclear who Rodriguez is rooting for in the 2022 World Series, he was at Minute Maid Park for FOX Sports' MLB Pregame show alongside Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas.

"Hanging with two legends Andre Johnson and Travis Scott in Houston!" - @Alex Rodriguez

In Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies ended up beating the Houston Astros 6-5 to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series. The lead has been neutralized and the series is tied at 1-1.

Apart from posing with Alex Rodriguez, NFL star Andre Johnson was also spotted taking a picture with MLB star Reggie Jackson

Apart from meeting A-Rod, Houston Texans star Andre Johnson also encountered MLB star and former 14-time All-Star Reggie Jackson at Minute Maid Park.

"Mr. October!!! Had a great time chopping it up with you." - Andre Johnson

Like Andre and Travis, Reggie was also in Houston to catch Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Andre also met other iconic personalities like NFL star Mark Clayton and rappers Brad Jordan, Bun B, and Willie D in Houston.

