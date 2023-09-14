Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter have been raising their four children this summer. The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and five-time World Series champion are the parents of Bella Raine (age 6), Story Grey (age 4), River Rose (age 1) and Kaius (born in May 2023).

The pair gave numerous updates on their family time during an interview with PEOPLE and discussed their collaboration with Jeep for their Drove All Night ad.

"We took all of our kids on their first trip to Cooperstown. It was her idea to bring all four of them," Derek Chuckles. "So that was our first trip with all of us together. And then we were in — I'm doing some work with Fox Sports, so we took our oldest girls to London to cover a London game this summer."

"They're back in school! They're back in school as of (last) Monday, so we have a couple of hours during the day," says Hannah, "But then, they're back, and they're super psyched. They come home with a lot of energy."

Hannah described the chats she has with her daughters as she drops them off at school:

"On our way to school or even in the summertime, we'd call it coffee talk, because the things that would come out of these girls mouths..."

"Sometimes, the questions that they would ask were just hilarious, and we had to film it. It wasn't meant for social media, but it was too funny. We had to share."

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter: Power couple

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are an excellent illustration of a power couple. Their affection for each other has never wavered.

The most endearing aspect of their tale is the fact that Hannah had never heard of Derek before they met. In 2012, Derek met Hannah Jeter at a restaurant in New York City, thanks to a mutual acquaintance.

They began dating in 2012. After getting engaged in Nov. 2015, the couple got married in 2016 and have three daughters and a son.