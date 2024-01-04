Harrison Bader Free Agency: Former Yankees CF inks $10,500,000 deal with Mets

Harrison Bader has a new home in free agency. The outfielder has officially signed with the New York Mets. According to reports, it's a one-year deal for about $10.5 million. Bader has struggled over the last year or so with performance and health, so he's on a shorter deal to reset his value going into 2025.

"Centerfielder Harrison Bader and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. [Andy Martino] was on the news."

Harrison Bader has long been heralded as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game, and he will bring a veteran presence as well as quality defense and base running to Citi Field with the Mets.

Bader last played for the Cincinnati Reds who added him late in 2023 for a playoff run that ultimately fell short. He entered free agency, which he has now used to secure a spot with the Mets.

Harrison Bader heads back to New York

Harrison Bader, regardless of whether he ended up with the New York Mets or not, will forever be linked with the city. He was part of the infamous trade that sent Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals for Bader.

Bader did well that first postseason, but he struggled and was waived in 2023. Montgomery did very well, pitching in both postseasons and pushing his free agent value sky high.

He is now a free agent with tons of suitors and is expected to sign for $150 million, whereas Bader struggled enough to need a prove it deal from the Mets. Nevertheless, he's back in the city he once played in after a brief foray into Cincinnati.

