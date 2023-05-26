There were plenty of skeptics when the New York Yankees traded for Harrison Bader during the trade deadline. Less than a year later, Bader has firmly established his place as a day-to-day starter and is thriving at the plate.

The move to the Bronx has worked out well for the 28-year-old. The fact that he was born and raised in Westchester County made his shift to New York that much more special. He grew up a Yankees fan and understands what it means to don the pinstripes everyday.

In a recent interview with NJ Advance Media, Bader spoke about his connections to the city and what it means for him to play for the Yankees organization:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It’s an iconic jersey…I want to win a championship in New York City

During the interview, the soon to be free agent was asked about his next contract and whether he believes he will remain a Yankee next year. Bader was candid and direct with his response:

"I absolutely love it here. Are you kidding me? It’s a blessing every day"

Although there has been no talk of a new contract, it seems like a deal both parties would like to get done as soon as possible.

"Oh my Harrison Bader" - Talkin Baseball

Harrison Bader is a local guy who is keen to remain in New York. The Yankees are desperate to find a top tier outfielder to compliment 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Harrison Bader is off to a strong start with the New York Yankees organization

Harrison Bader reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium

Injuries have been a major concern for Bader who managed just 86 total games in 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Yankees, missing a significant portion of 2023.

When healthy, however, Bader is a major asset to this ballclub. He was exceptional during the 2022 postseason, finishing with five home runs, six RBIs and 10 hits over nine games.

MLB @MLB Harrison Bader for the lead! That's his 5th home run of the #postseason Harrison Bader for the lead! That's his 5th home run of the #postseason! https://t.co/4WzjazoqOB

"Harrison Bader for the lead! That's his 5th home run of the #postseason!" - MLB

This season, he has a .263/.296/.513 slash line and has already recorded five home runs, 17 RBIs and four stolen bases. On the defensive front, he has been outstanding in the field.

The New York Yankees would be wise to do everything in their power to retain a player of Bader's caliber. The fact that the talented outfielder is keen to remain in the Bronx, should make the negotiation process a lot easier.

Poll : 0 votes