"Has been criminally charged with committing fraud against me" - Trevor Bauer details being allegedly fabricated for sexual assault by two women

Trevor Bauer claimed one of his accusers is facing a felony fraud charge against him. Darcy Don Essimonu is one of the women who accused Bauer of sexual assault. She has been charged with committing fraud in faking a pregnancy during all of this.

"One of the women who accused me of sexual assault just got indicted for committing felony fraud against me," Bauer said on Instagram. "Imagine that. Now, let me catch you up to speed. In the last three years, two women have taken legal action against me ... The other one has been criminally indicted for committing felony fraud against me and another man."

Bauer said that she's facing up to 16 years in prison and that her claims were even more absurd than his other accuser's, Lindsay Hill.

He said that he and Essimonu had one "plain" sexual encounter in December 2020. He showed text messages allegedly hers, citing a desire to sleep together again.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher even claimed that Essimonu had asked for his sperm so she could have his children when she wanted to. He said that she desired seven figures from him and "made up" a sexual assault claim after Hill made her claims.

Much of this is from the former Cincinnati Reds Cy Young winner's mouth. However, Essimonu has indeed been charged with fraud and is facing a prison sentence.

Trevor Bauer seeking a return to MLB

Trevor Bauer has not pitched since 2021 in the MLB. He was suspended at the time for a very lengthy period after the assault allegations came forward. He denied them but has not been signed even after being reinstated.

Trevor Bauer is looking for an MLB contract

He spent the spring staying in shape and trying to showcase his skills. He even signed with a Mexican team to pitch in a game vs. the New York Yankees, where he had three scoreless innings.

Bauer has not been shy about his desire to return and pitch again. Let's see if a team gives him that chance.

