Has the Cuban Little League Coach been found? Latest on the whereabouts of suspected defector Jose Perez

On August 21, Jose Perez was reported missing by his team. Perez had not been seen since the previous Saturday, leading many to suspect that a defection was afoot.

The news quickly made national headlines. Police and immigration authorities in the Williamsport, Pennsylvania area indicated that they were conducting an invesitgation into Jose Perez' whereabouts. However, no sign of the Cuban has yet been uncovered.

"Here in Williamsport, PA, where Bayamo Little League is moments away from becoming the first Cuban team to ever play in the Little League World Series" - Seth Engle

Jose Perez' club, Bayamo, is the first-ever Cuban team to compete in the Little League World Series since the establishment of the tournament 76 years ago. Ironically, the team features 12-year old Luis Gurriel, a cousin of former Houston Astros star Yuli Gurriel as well as D-Backs outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Since the Cuban Revolution of 1959, the USA and Cuba have not had any diplomatic ties. As such, the Cuban government bans its baseball stars from playing abroad. This is has led to several high-profile defections over the past seven decades.

Likewise, MLB teams cannot liase with players until they have escaped their communist homeland. Players like Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena had to go to Mexico before signing in the big league, for example.

Despite coming into the 2023 Little League World Series as expected contenders, Bayamo has now been eliminated from the tournament. They were re-seeded after a 1-0 loss to Japan, thrashing Australia 11-1 before finally meeting their match against Panama, falling by a score of 3-2.

This is not the first time that a member of a Cuban National Team's staff has defected. Last march, a bullpen catcher jumped ship during the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami.

"Ivan Prieto, Cuban catcher from WBC escaped from his hotel and defected. He was not on the flight back to Cuba with his team. #pelotacubanausa with all the details" - MLB Player Agent Lissette Carnet

Jose Perez defection speaks to a yearning that persists in Cuba

Baseball is by far the most popular sport in Cuba. However, even the top players in the nation earn less than a Single-A player does in America. As such, the defections will only continue to pile up. Maybe after Jose Perez, the regime in Havana will take a look in the mirror, and sorts this issue out internally, before any more talent is lost forever.