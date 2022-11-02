Has Mike Trout won a World Series? | MLB Records 

Mike Trout's name is synonymous with baseball. The stocky LA Angels outfielder is regarded as one of the most dynamic and powerful hitters in the game.

In his 12 year MLB career, there are a few honors that Trout has not yet attached his name to. He is a former Rookie of the Year, a three-time AL MVP and has been an MLB Silver Slugger eight times.

Indeed, Mike Trout is as dominant as they come. However, there is one large hole in his otherwise-outstanding CV: Mike Trout has never won a World Series.

In fact, Trout has only taken the field once in the postseason as an Angel. It came in 2014, after the Angels finished with a record of 98-64, earning them the AL pennant.

The 2014 playoff run was short-lived, though. The Angels' 2014 season ended at the hands of the Kansas City Royals after they were swept in the ALDS. To this day, it remains the last postseason series that Trout has ever appeared in.

At the start of the 2022 season, many pundits predicted the Angels would win the AL West for the first time since 2014. Trout, along with pitcher-hitter phenom Shohei Ohtani, were seen as an unbeatable duo.

However, Trout hit around .100 in early June, and the Angels lost 13 straight games around that time, making for their worst losing slide in franchise history. This was enough for the Houston Astros to pull ahead and never look back.

So, as good as Trout is, he has not yet won a World Series. This makes him one of the best players ever to take the field but never to have won the ultimate honor. Trout is currently on a contract worth $426.5 million paid out over 12 years. Some fans are beginning to question if the gigantic sum has been worth it for Trout.

There is still time for Mike Trout to win a World Series

Although the frustration is palpable for both Angels fans and Trout himself, there is still time. Trout is only 31 years old, and there is plenty of time left for him to win. However, the calls have never been louder for Trout to deliver the first World Series title in LA Angels franchise history.

