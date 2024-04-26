 “Hate to see it” - Astros fans in distress as franchise records worst season start since 1969 

Astros fans are facing a rough start to the season as their team has stumbled to a 7-19 record, which is the worst start to a season since 1969. Following the recent sweep by the Chicago Cubs, the fans have become even more upset, taking to social media to express their discontent.

The team’s struggles have become a stark contrast to its recent successes, having won two World Series titles and consistently contending in the playoffs by reaching the ALCS every year since 2017. These tough early games under manager Joe Espada are uncharted territory for many of the current Astros players, who have never faced such adversity in their careers.

"Hate to see it." - Posted one fan.

Comparing this slump to the 1969 season shows the magnitude of their current state. Back then, the Houston Astros started with a 6-20 record after 26 games, ultimately finishing the season at .500 despite the dismal start, offering a glimmer of hope for the current team and suggesting that a turnaround is still within reach given the length of the season and their star-studded roster.

Despite the current slump, the Houston Astros might still have hope to turn their season around.

Some of the Astros’ biggest problems are pitching woes and not being able to score when given the chance. The offense has had a good OPS, but they have not been able to turn these chances into runs. They currently sit 20th in the league for total runs scored.

"Nothing relentless about this team so far." - Added another fan.

In contrast to the 1969 Astros, their 2024 counterparts might still be able to save their season with the expanded playoff system in Major League Baseball. But they will need to make big changes in order to reverse this historically poor start and secure a postseason spot.

The Astros will now regroup for a weekend series at Mexico City against the Colorado Rockies, both teams sharing identical 7-19 records. This upcoming series presents a critical opportunity for the Astros to turn the tide and begin a climb back towards competitiveness in the league.

