“Haters are absolutely sick to their stomachs” - Yankees fans ecstatic as Aaron Judge goes 4-for-4 with three doubles and a 467-foot home run

The New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge had a big game against the Minnesota Twins, helping his team to a 4-0 victory. Judge went 4-4, including two hits, one walk, two RBIs, and a home run en route to the victory on Wednesday.

Judge hasn't been off to a perfect start but he has made impactful performances over the last few games. Wednesday night's performance was one of them, leaving fans abuzz. Batting third in the lineup, Judge was up against Pablo Lopez and took him deep for a 467-foot dinger that measured at 113 mph off his bat. It was his 11th home run off the season that gave the Yankees an early 1-0 lead.

Following another dominating win with their captain leading from the front, fans took to social media to land their jibes on haters with hilarious reactions. Host of the Yankees Podcast, Jimmy Randazzo sent out a viral tweet to Yankees haters:

"START SPREADING THE NEWS THE NEW YORK YANKEES ARE 29-15 AND AARON JUDGE IS ALL THE WAY BACK THE HATERS ARE ABSOLUTELY SICK TO THEIR STOMACHS!!!!!!!" he tweeted.

"He’s back bro he’s BACK," one fan wrote.

"Ohh boy CAP is back 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another quipped.

Some fans see this as a surge to his MVP-caliber comeback while some think Judge's home run ball went over 500 ft.

"BACK TO MVP FORM," one posted.

"Oh yeah, AL MVP is so BACK," another added.

"500 feet. Need a booth review," one asked.

Aaron Judge's home run became the center of attraction among teammates

Aaron Judge's solo shot in the first kickstarted the Yankees offense that would score three more on the night.

“You don’t even feel it, when you get it on the barrel like that,” said Judge.

Manager Aaron Boone was also left in awe of the spectacle and mentioned that even Giancarlo Stanton walked up the stairs to see the ball reach the third deck.

“As soon as it was hit, myself included, it was like you want to get to a position where you don’t miss where it’s going to land,” said Boone.

Even opposing pitcher Pablo Lopez couldn't help but heap praise on Aaron Judge's towering figure.

“It looked like a home run derby homer to me. I just turned around and saw the thing looked like that,” said Lopez. “We don’t see many dudes that tall, so when you’re going up, you better get it, like, up, higher than high.”

From the mound, Yankees pitchers shut down the Twins' offense, starting with Marcus Stroman who pitched six scoreless innings for his first win in four starts. He only allowed two hits and three walks.

