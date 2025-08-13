"Have been having a panic attack" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley gives Yankees ace 1-word nickname after his one-hit masterpiece vs. Twins

The New York Yankees made it consecutive wins thanks to a solid display from starter Carlos Rodon. The Yankees ace helped the team to a 9-1 win on Tuesday over the Minnesota Twins.
Carlos Rodon ran into trouble in the first inning of the game, allowing a hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Rodon worked 30+ pitches in that inning, concerning the Yankees fans and his wife Ashley.
Ashley Rodon shared a message on X to make her feelings known on the Yankees ace's strong comeback after the first inning. She hailed Carlos as a "boss" after
"Not gonna lie might have been having a panic attack after the first, but what a boss to go 7 and give up 1 after a 30 pitch first. 😅🔥 Let’s go win!"
Carlos Rodon went hitless in six innings after his shaky starts in the first, holding the Twins to just one run with five strikeouts. When asked if he thought wasn't making it past the first inning, Rodon said:
"That wasn't in my head in the moment, I was trying to get three outs after a hit, walk and hit by pitch. That was it, trying to get three outs"
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was doubtful after Carlos Rodon's first inning
Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley wasn't the only person concerned about the Yankees ace after his shaky first inning as Yankees manager Aaron Boone also had his doubts.
"It's one of those where it's like, is he going to get out of the first inning? That's where your mind is for a minute... Really big effort by him to be able to give us 7 innings after a 30+ pitch first inning."
After conceding just one run in the game,.Carlos Rodon lowered his ERA to 3.25 for the season with a 12-7 record. The Yankees will look to sweep the Twins by winning Wednesday's series finale.