“Haven’t been getting on-base enough” - Aaron Judge keeps focus on postseason rush, gets candid on tying Yankees legend Yogi Berra

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge made history in Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox despite the team falling to a 3-2 loss to end their winning streak.

Aaron Judge wasn't his usual self in August as the two-time MVP struggled with an elbow injury that saw him in a reduced role as a designated hitter. However, Judge finished the month on a high, going deep in consecutive games against the White Sox.

Judge's solo home run off Martin Perez in the top of the first inning on Sunday took his tally to 358 career homers. The solo shot tied him with Yankees icon Yogi Berra for the fifth-most in franchise history.

While the reigning AL MVP was pleased to join Berra on the list, he acknowledged his struggles at the plate in August.

“I haven’t been getting on base enough for the guys behind me recently,” Judge said. “Just trying to improve a little bit there, so anytime I can get out there and let Belli finish it, it’s a good day.”

In his first 23 games since returning from the injured list, Judge is batting .218 with a .856 OPS. He finished August with six home runs, the lowest tally for the Yankees captain in a month this season.

Aaron Judge reflects on tying Yogi Berra on illustrious list

Despite a sluggish August, Aaron Judge remains one of the strongest contenders for the AL MVP award. Sunday's record-tying home run took his tally to 43 for the season, second in the American League behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's 50.

Judge looked past the personal accolade after the game, relishing the opportunity to join Yogi Berra on the Yankees' all-time home run leaders list.

"To get a chance to tie one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Yankees in homers, it’s pretty special,” Judge said. “The way Yogi played the game, what he meant to pinstripes, you knew how much it meant being a New York Yankee to him. I feel the same way. I’m honored to wear this jersey, so it’s pretty cool to be on that list with him.”

While Judge continues to make history, the Yankees would want him to continue slugging home runs as they head into a crucial series against the Houston Astros, starting on Tuesday.

