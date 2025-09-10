“Haven’t seen anything like that before” - Yankees’ Will Warren dumbfounded after team’s humiliating 12-2 loss vs. Tigers

The New York Yankees' series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday turned out to be a game of two halves as the Bronx Bombers capitulated for a 12-2 loss.With the scores tied at 2-2 heading into the seventh inning, the Yankees were in with a chance to clinch the game. However, it all went south in the seventh inning as the home team conceded nine runs to hand the Tigers a big advantage.Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. pitched out of the bullpen in the seventh, with Cruz conceding five earned runs and Leiter giving up four. The duo undid the solid effort from starting pitcher Will Warren, who pitched six innings of two-run ball.The Yankees starter was at a loss for words when asked about the pitching staff's performance after the disastrous loss:&quot;It was tough. I don't know what to say. I haven't seen anything like that before.&quot;Will Warren threw 91 pitches for 59 strikes over six innings. He conceded two earned runs on two hits and striking out five batters.Aaron Judge backs Yankees closers despite capitulating against Tigers in series openerYankees captain Aaron Judge had a memorable day at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday as his solo shot in the first inning took his home run tally to 359 home runs for the franchise.He overtook Yankees icon Yogi Berra for the fifth most home runs in franchise history. However, it ended up being a losing cause. The two-time AL MVP backed his closers despite the disastrous seventh inning.&quot;It's just not going our way, Judge said. &quot;Especially the guys we brought out of the bullpen, I trust every single one of those guys. They've gotten a lot of big outs for us, especially Cruzer and Leiter.&quot;According to reports, this is the first time two relievers have given up more than four earned runs in a game for the Yankees. The loss has widened the gap between the Yankees and division leaders the Toronto Blue Jays, with the AL leaders winning 4-3 against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.