"Haven't seen this kind of territory since the '27 Yankees" - MLB commentator compares Juan Soto and Aaron Judge's unrelenting form

The 1927 New York Yankees were one of the MLB's greatest teams, an offensive juggernaut that Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are drawing comparisons to in 2024. They have been exceptional together this season as the Yankees look to end their World Series drought that goes back to 2009. They've been so good that MLB analyst David Cone believes they could be a historic duo.

"There's a lot of question marks around the entire lineup," Cone said on MLB Network. "One thing that is not a question is what Soto and Judge can do together. We just haven't seen these kind of numbers, you'd have to go back to the Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds era. Those are the kind of numbers Judge is putting up.

"With a historical context to what those guys are doing together, it's clearly historic... We haven't seen this kind of territory, really, since the '27 Yankees." (1:52)

The numbers Aaron Judge is putting up are unbelievable, and Juan Soto is not far behind him. They're both in the top five in all of baseball in fWAR, wRC+, and home runs.

The addition of Soto was a costly one, as the Yankees sacrificed pitching depth by sending seven players over to the San Diego Padres. So far, it's been well worth the price and it has New York dominating at the plate.

Can Yankees' Aaron Judge or Juan Soto win MVP?

At some point during the season, both Juan Soto and Aaron Judge have been considered the leading American League MVP candidate. They've both had stretches of nearly flawless baseball, and they're both still in the conversation today.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are MVP candidates

Right now, it's Judge's award to lose. He is far and away the favorite at -125, according to Vegas Insider. The next-closest player is Gunnar Henderson at +500, so Judge has an incredible case as of now.

Juan Soto might not be the favorite anymore, but he's still a worthy candidate. He's +550, just behind Henderson and just ahead of Kansas City Royals phenom Bobby Witt Jr. There's a lot of season left to play, and both Judge and Soto have strong cases for the award.

