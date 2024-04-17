"He agreed to let me walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars" - Accuser Lindsey Hill alleges Trevor Bauer opted for monetary settlement

Lindsey Hill found herself involved in the Trevor Bauer situation once again today. After it came out that one of Bauer's other accusers was being charged with felony fraud, Hill claimed that she had nothing to do with the other accuser, just that she was also accusing him of the same crime.

In the wake, agent Rachel Luba, who represents the pitcher, said:

"Another lie from the first accuser... it just never ends. Lindsey doesn't want you to know I guess that the AZ accuser is the only other accuser to participate in Lindsey's very own failed lawsuit."

Hill hit back on X:

"He sued me, it was HIS failed lawsuit. He dropped it and agreed to let me walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars. God willing the other victims didn’t want to participate in the HELL of litigation. I was the one who personally told them NOT to show up for their depositions. And we’re all still VERY close friends."

She continued, going after the lawyer:

"You have been in an open relationship with Trevor for YEARS, you sleep with your client for a paycheck you nasty goblin. KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH."

Hill claimed that it was the former MLB star's lawsuit that failed, not hers, and that he dropped everything and agreed to a cash settlement in lieu of that. She also noted that she advised other alleged victims not to come forward and experience what she had with the former Los Angeles Dodgers player.

Lindsey Hill says why she thinks Trevor Bauer can't get back to MLB

Lindsey Hill didn't take the criticism or the implications lightly, and she voiced her opinion loudly. She recently went viral for her video on X, which detailed why she believes Bauer hasn't been signed yet:

"Number one, why he's not signed: multiple accusers, some of which have sex tapes that he filmed himself... there's not consensual activity going on... Second of all, texts! Like a text that says, 'I want to [sic] you unconscious', hundreds and hundreds of texts like that... They brought in bruising experts to go through that Snapchat video y'all love."

Trevor Bauer is not back in the MLB yet

Trevor Bauer has been trying to get back to the MLB since his suspension was lifted, but he's had no success and has had to pitch elsewhere. Currently, the 33-year-old is pitching in Mexico for the Diablos Rojos.

