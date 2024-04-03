“He ain’t no cousin to me” - Yankees fans unimpressed with Jake Cousins’ debut after surrendering a three-run homer 

After a 5-0 clean run to start the season, the Yankees may finally lose their first game of the 2024 regular season. In the ongoing game between the Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, the home team is leading the game 6-0 after debutant Jake Cousins surrendered a three-run home run to Christian Walker.

Fans who are keeping close tabs on the game mocked the debutant for surrendering a three-run shot and potentially taking the game out of reach in the seventh inning.

"He’ll be gone shortly," one fan said.

"He ain’t no cousin to me," another fan said.

Here are some other disgruntled reactions from fans:

Jake Cousins, 29, signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox, who then traded him to the Yankees for cash considerations. The Yankees upgraded him to the major league roster.

Yankees lost their first game of the season; the Dbacks crushed them 7-0

After winning five straight road games, four against the Houston Astros and one against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Yankees were ousted 7-0 on Tuesday in Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks won their third game of the season on the back of a clean bill of pitching. Gallen, who started the game, pitched six scoreless innings for three hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. Scott McGough, Ryan Thompson and Bryce Jarvis went hitless in the last three innings to seal the deal.

In the offense, Christian Walker, had a three-run shot against Jake Cousins.

For the Yankees, Nestor Cortes Jr. gave up eight hits, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

Key players in the Yankees' offense struggled at the plate while protecting the strike zone. Juan Soto (1-4), Aaron Judge (1-3) and Giancarlo Stanton (0-3) couldn't get the offense going.

The Yankees will now face the third and last game of the series at Chase Field before heading for the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

