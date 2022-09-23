"He always thought he should be the shortstop" - Former MLB All-Star Paul Lo Duca once claimed that Alex Rodriguez secretly wished for Derek Jeter to be moved to third base

It's no secret that Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were not the best of friends when they both played for the New York Yankees. The longstanding feud between the two players has been publicly covered by the New York press. As much as the organization tried to downplay the tense situation, it was apparent to everyone that these two did not get along.

Former MLB catcher and television personality Paul Lo Duca has now added fuel to the fire with his latest claims about Rodriguez. Per an article by CBS Sports, the four-time All-Star is not a fan of Rodriguez's conduct. Lo Duca took several shots at the former MVP but made one noteworthy claim as to why Rodriguez and Jeter never gelled.

"He always thought he should be the shortstop," said Lo Duca.

Jeter is widely regarded as the greatest shortstop in Yankees history. He was a pillar of the organization from 1995 through 2014. During that period, he played in 2,747 games for the club and won five World Series.

"It's pretty well-known he and Derek [Jeter] really didn't get along," added Lo Duca.

According to many analysts, Rodriguez always felt as if Jeter was more appreciated by the organization, despite Rodriguez putting up bigger numbers.

Ironically, Rodriguez and Jeter started their young careers as very close friends. There was a mutual respect between the two up-and-coming stars. During away games, the two would often stay over at each other's homes. In 1997, they were both featured on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" together.

Alex Rodriguez's rocky relationship with Jeter partly stemmed from being overlooked as a shortstop

Alex Rodriguez stands at second base and looks to the outfield after hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays

Things seemed to be fine while Rodriguez was dominating with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. His move to New York, however, created friction within the organization.

The Yankees recently hosted a special celebration at Yankees Stadium to honor Derek Jeter's induction to the Hall of Fame. Many of his former teammates, including CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada, were in attendance. Alex Rodriguez was nowhere to be seen.

Paul Lo Duca didn't hold back in his characterization of Rodriguez. He went on to call him "one of the fakest people out there." Lo Duca also called him out for never owning up to his well-documented steriod scandal.

For most of the Yankees faithful, Derek Jeter is a fan favorite and a Yankees legend. He will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever play the game. Although Alex Rodriguez put up exemplary numbers during his time in New York, his talents were never truly appreciated by the fans. A big part of that may have been due to his turbulent relationship with the Yankees captain.

