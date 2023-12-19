"He asks for a big number and doesn't budge" - NL executive outlines Cody Bellinger agent's effective strategy for landing blockbuster deal

After rebounding in a big way, outfielder Cody Bellinger feels as though he poses one of the best options on the free market. If this is indeed true, then the 28-year-old can also expect a life-changing contract.

Last offseason, Bellinger inked a one-year deal worth $17.5 million with the Chicago Cubs. Chicago's offer was seen as a leap of faith, as Bellinger had been one of the worst hitters in all of baseball for the past two seasons.

Despite winning both the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and 2019 MVP Award with the Dodgers, Bellinger was released after the 2022 season for managing to record a mere .193 average over 2021 and 2022. However, Bellinger regained his composure in Chicago, hitting .307/.406/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the strong showing, Cody Bellinger declined his option with the Chicago Cubs and decided to become a free agency. Now equipped with significant leverage, at least one MLB executive thinks that Bellinger is in line for a massive deal. In a comment to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the unnamed source claimed:

"My experience with [Boras] is that he asks for a big number of dollars and years and doesn't budge for quite a while."

The source was referencing agent Scott Boras and his company, who has represented Cody Bellinger since he made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. Boras Company represents other MLB stars like Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Jose Altuve, and Gerrit Cole, and is known for delivering results for the client base.

The source claimed that Boras' strategy is to wait possible contenders out, playing them against each other over the long-term. Now with his hitting statistics where they need to be, Boras and Bellinger hold considerable leverage.

Expand Tweet

"CODY BELLINGER’S 17th HOME RUN" - Chief Cub

Lately, the Toronto Blue Jays have appeared near the top of every conversation about Bellinger. After MLB's only Canadian team ultimately failed to sign Ohtani, Bellinger's strong bat and defensive prowess looks like a strong consolation.

Cody Bellinger snatched relevancy from the jaws of obscurity

Had Cody Bellinger put up 2023 figures similar to 2022 or 2021, it is highly likely that finding a home for 2024 would have been an immense struggle. However, the Arizona-native rallied and showed the baseball world that he can hit like the best, something which will yield results for him at some point before opening day.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.