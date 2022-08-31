"He better plan on it being his last as a Red" "Thank goodness he's not retiring!" - Cincinnati Reds fans divided after Joey Votto decides to stay through 2023

Longtime Cincinnati Reds legend and fan-favorite Joey Votto just decided that he is not going to retire following this season. Rather, Votto plans to finish out his contract and remain in the MLB through the 2023 season. By the end of next season, Votto will be 40-years-old; likely the oldest player in Major League Baseball.

Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__ Joey Votto says he has no plans to retire and is fully focused on getting ready for 2023. Joey Votto says he has no plans to retire and is fully focused on getting ready for 2023.

Votto has played the entirety of his 16-year career in a Cincinnati Reds uniform. Votto was drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2003 MLB draft out of high school. He then spent five seasons in the minor leagues before finally receiving the call in 2007.

Since 2007, Votto has established himself as one of the greatest offensive players of this generation. However, his game has started to decline in recent years as age seems to take its toll. The soon to be 39-year-old is batting .205 this season with an OPS under .700.

The Cincy Buckeye @CincyBuckeye @CharlieG__ He better plan on it being his last as a Red. He also better check his ego at the door and be ready to be dropped in the order. He also should be prepared to ride the pine as the next 1B comes up too. @CharlieG__ He better plan on it being his last as a Red. He also better check his ego at the door and be ready to be dropped in the order. He also should be prepared to ride the pine as the next 1B comes up too.

Steve Mercuri @ZookFlyer @CharlieG__ He’s done he’s been done over the last 5 years check out the last 4/5 years if not for a fluke season last year it would be 5 straight years and injury has nothing to do with it 25 million sorry it’s been over check the last 5 years not the name I’m ready to move on it’s time @CharlieG__ He’s done he’s been done over the last 5 years check out the last 4/5 years if not for a fluke season last year it would be 5 straight years and injury has nothing to do with it 25 million sorry it’s been over check the last 5 years not the name I’m ready to move on it’s time

This is why many Cincinnati Reds fans were not particularly thrilled to see him decide to stay for another season. Although Votto is a legend, many believe his time is up, and that the young players should have a turn now.

However, Joey Votto has one year left on his contract, and is scheduled to make $25 million next year. For him, it makes complete sense to stick around for one more season. He will also likely get a traditional farewell tour, so that is an added bonus.

Randy Bernhardt @RandyBernhardt

He wants that last year fanfair stuff that athletes crave for! @CharlieG__ He'll stay til his contract is done.He wants that last year fanfair stuff that athletes crave for! @CharlieG__ He'll stay til his contract is done.He wants that last year fanfair stuff that athletes crave for!

Largent33 @Largent332 @CharlieG__ I'd announce I was ready too... for 25 mil a year @CharlieG__ I'd announce I was ready too... for 25 mil a year

Big Jerm @JeremyC15199407 @CharlieG__ I figured he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to make $24 million dollars. He should however be open to waiving his no trade clause. @CharlieG__ I figured he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to make $24 million dollars. He should however be open to waiving his no trade clause.

Regardless, Votto is one of the best Cincinnati Reds players of this generation, and one of the best of all time. Let's take a look into Joey Votto's outstanding career with the Reds.

Joey Votto is the embodiment of the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets

Joey Votto has been one of the greatest offensive first basemen since starting out in 2007. He is particularly known for his incredible ability to draw walks and get on base. He has led the National League in walks on five separate occasions and has led the entire MLB twice.

For his career, Votto has over 450 doubles, 342 home runs, and 1106 RBI's. He has posted a career batting average of just under .300 with an outstanding .926 OPS. His 64.4 career WAR ranks among the best out of any first baseman of his generation.

Joey Votto has had a lustroius tenure in Major League Baseball, and it will be horrible to see him go. There is at least one more guaranteed year to play in a Cincinnati Reds uniform.

