“He blocked after he caught the ball”; “No, he knew he blocked it” - MLB fans in splits after Anthony Volpe’s controversial second base play

Fans reacted as Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees left Kauffman Stadium with a defeat on Thursday. The Yanks dominated the Kansas City Royals in their first three games but failed to sweep them in a hard-fought loss.

The Yankees offense was dominant in the series, but the bullpen failed to hold their 3-2 lead. Volpe played a crucial role in the final game, but a controversial call at second base left MLB fans in splits.

During the bottom of the sixth inning, Bobby Whitt Jr. was caught stealing second base. Anthony Volpe received a throw from Anthony Rizzo to make the tag, but some believed that Volpe was blocking the base. Royals manager Matt Quatraro rushed to the field and was eventually tossed after arguing about Volpe's obstruction.

MLB fans took to social media to comment on the incident. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

"He blocked after he caught the ball, which is legal. People in the comments hilarious," one fan wrote on X.

"No, he knew he blocked it," wrote another fan.

"Well yea, when you block the bag with your foot, it's blocking the bag," one fan wrote.

Fans continued to share their mixed reactions to the incident.

"Not to mention Witt started his dive from the grass. Weird," one fan chipped in.

"Spoiler: Volpe didn't block the base until after he had the ball. So he's good to go," one fan chimed in.

"Thought" no he DID block the bag," one fan responded.

Anthony Volpe leads the Yankees in stolen bases

The Yankees shortstop is good at picking off runners, but he's also good at stolen bases. The slugger leads the Yankees with 13 stolen bases this season. Volpe has also appeared the most at the plate with 290 at-bats.

Anthony Volpe has a batting clip of .272 with a .331 OBP and a .748 OPS. He smashed six home runs, drove in 49 runs and recorded 79 hits. The Yanks have benefitted from their short spot, both offensively and defensively.

His contribution at the plate and the ability to get on base have helped the team score extra runs in crucial games. They next take on the Boston Red Sox in their next series.

