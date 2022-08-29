"He can suit up today and be the best player on that team" "Great and naturally gifted player well deserved, congrats" - MLB world reacts to Ichiro Suzuki being inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame

On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners inducted longtime Seattle legend Ichiro Suzuki into the Mariners Hall of Fame. He is one of, if not the best player to wear Seattle threads, and has shaped an entire generation of baseball. Being from Japan, he also assisted in making the game of baseball worldwide; a stepping stone for a player like Shohei Ohtani.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ichiro’s Mariners Hall of Fame induction speech 🥹 Ichiro’s Mariners Hall of Fame induction speech 🥹 https://t.co/h1WJqZmquj

Ichiro was a one-of-a-kind player in Major League Baseball, and his efforts will forever be recognized. His induction into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame is just the start of what's to come for him. During the ceremony, he held an eight-minute-long speech, explaining his time as a member of the Mariners.

He gave a wonderful, inspirational speech. Once concluded, the full crowd at T-Mobile park gave a huge ovation for Ichiro Suzuki. This could not have come at a better time for the Mariners, who are currently fighting to reach the playoffs. If they reach the postseason, it would be the first time since Ichiro's rookie season back in 2001.

Aaron Edman @f1racered @JomboyMedia Watched his last game as a Mariner in the Tokyo Dome when he retired. Yea. Haven’t cried that hard since the ‘95 ALDS game 5 Miracle game. Edgar driving in Griffey from 1B against Black Jack McDowell…magic. @JomboyMedia Watched his last game as a Mariner in the Tokyo Dome when he retired. Yea. Haven’t cried that hard since the ‘95 ALDS game 5 Miracle game. Edgar driving in Griffey from 1B against Black Jack McDowell…magic.

Cakster @ensjga @JomboyMedia Great and naturally gifted player well deserved, congrats. @JomboyMedia Great and naturally gifted player well deserved, congrats.

SAIKOsean @SAIKOsean @JomboyMedia Nailed the speech, there wasn't a dry eye in the park, mine definitely weren't. @JomboyMedia Nailed the speech, there wasn't a dry eye in the park, mine definitely weren't.

The Seattle Mariners are currently in a great position this season, and nothing is better than some inspirational words from Ichiro Suzuki himself. Fans were more than elated to see Ichiro speak today on the field. Some even suggested that he should suit up for the team.

Logan @Logan706183401 @JomboyMedia What a speech and what a great human @JomboyMedia What a speech and what a great human

EyesOnTheInsides @EInsides @JomboyMedia I feel like he can suit up today and be the best player on that team lmao @JomboyMedia I feel like he can suit up today and be the best player on that team lmao

It is safe to say that Ichiro will soon be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame once he is eligible. Since he retired in 2019, he won't be eligible to be on the ballot until 2024. In the meantime, however, let's take a look into Ichiro's legendary career.

Ichiro Suzuki is one of the greatest players in MLB history

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Ichiro did not enter the MLB until he was 28 years old, as he spent 10 seasons playing professional baseball in Japan. After finally making the trip across the Pacific, Ichiro still spent 19 seasons in the majors, playing until he was 45.

🌈rachypoo🌈 @TheGaychel @JomboyMedia One of the best to do it @JomboyMedia One of the best to do it

Despite being almost 30 when he came to the MLB, he still reached 3,000 hits. This is a feat that only a handful of Major Leaguers have done in their careers. During his tenure in the MLB, he led the league in hits on seven separate occasions.

Ichiro finished his career hitting an outstanding .311, along with 509 stolen bases. He has 10 all-star appearances, 10 gold glove awards, and three silver slugger awards. He also won Rookie of the Year and AL MVP back in 2001.

Ichiro Suzuki is one of the most special players in Major League Baseball history. It's going to be great to see him get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in two years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif