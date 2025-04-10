"He was the catalyst": Aaron Boone gushes about $218 million signee as Yankees avert four-game skid with 4-3 win 

For the sixth time in his career, southpaw Max Fried registered 10 or more strikeouts in a night as he lived up to the eight-year, $218 million contract he signed with the New York Yankees by going 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA after three starts. With the win, the Yankees averted a four-game losing streak.
Fried was unhittable in the Yankees' latest 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. In seven shutout innings, Fried allowed five hits, zero walks and struck out 11 hitters.
After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone lavished praise on his southpaw, as the team improved to 7-5 on the season.
"That was a dominant performance," Boone said via YES Network. "Everything, you know, had everything. I mean, when you asked about Max Fried — obviously all winter and through spring — he's just got so many different ways to beat you out there.
"So whether it's slowing you down with the big curveball, the changeup that really plays, the fastball that has that cut to it, the sinker or the sweeper — it felt like he used everything in his arsenal.
"I thought it was the seventh inning, they got a base hit off him, and I thought he just kind of reached back for a little extra when he needed to, to finish off the outing. Just a big-time performance. For us to salvage a win in this series, he was the catalyst," he added.
Aaron Boone plays bat for Max Fried's mentality in seventh inning
The Yankees entered Wednesday's contest on the back of a three-game losing streak hanging over their head. They needed Max Fried to deliver, and he did so handsomely, holding his nerves in the seventh inning.
Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler started the seventh inning by hitting a double off Fried. However, the Yankees southpaw retired three straight, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning and his quality start of the game.
Speaking about the seventh inning, Boone spoke highly of Fried's mentality.
"Yeah, in the little time I've gotten to be around him, it seems like, what I like is that he loves the competition. He relishes that opportunity, and when you're really good like he is, there's a reason for that. He likes being in the fire out there. He likes competing. Again, he's got so many different ways to beat you, and it was just a big-time performance," Boone said.
The Yankees begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants next at home, starting Friday.