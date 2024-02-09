"He has a chance to impact in multiple roles" - Ross Atkins asserts Yariel Rodriguez' potential as Jays move to sign Cuban rookie to $32,000,000 deal

Though he has not a single inning of MLB experience, Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez represented one of the hottest international free agents on the market this year. Finally, Rodriguez has landed a deal with a big-league team.

The destination will be the Toronto Blue Jays, who signed Rodriguez to an impressive five-year contract worth $32 million. Although he is unproven at the top level of baseball, voices within the Jays seem to think that the 26-year old will be a solid fit on the squad.

"News: The Blue Jays officially announce their deal with RHP Yariel Rodríguez at 5 years and $32MM. Ross Atkins said in a release that Rodríguez "adds starting depth to our pitching group and has a chance to impact our Major League team in multiple roles." @MLBNetwork @MLB" - Jon Morosi

Per reports from MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi, Toronto Blue Jays fan Ross Atkins looks upon the signing with positive expectations. According to Atkins, who has served as the General Manager of MLB's sole Canadian team since 2015, Rodriguez "adds starting depth to our pitching group and has a chance to impact our Major League team in multiple roles."

Born in central Cuba, Yariel Rodriguez has pitched for the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball since 2021. Although Rodriguez did not pitch at all professionally in 2023, the 26-year old went 6-2, posting a 1.15 ERA across 56 appearances with the Giants in 2022.

"Shut up and watch Yariel Rodríguez spin one of his unhittable 2900 RPM sliders" - Damon

Pitching has been atop the minds of Atkins and his associates for most of the offseason. Jays fans got their hopes up after rumors indicated a possible deal in Toronto for Shohei Ohtani, but that was to no avail. Fans, however, maintain hope that a play could still be made for former MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who had a rebound season with the Chicago Cubs last year.

Yariel Rodriguez will need to prove himself in one of baseball's most competitive pitching divisions

With a cumulative bullpen ERA of 3.68 last season, Jays relievers ranked fifth in the AL last year. Despite the decent showing, two of the teams ahead of them, the O's and Yankees, are in their division.

If the Jays want to get further in 2024, relief pitching will play a big role. In Yariel Rodriguez, the Jays have an individual who has proven himself elsewhere. Now, they will need him to emulate that success on the biggest stage possible.

