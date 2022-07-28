"He could’ve folded after the first inning but he stayed strong" - NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell hails right-hander Taijuan Walker's mental fortitude in Mets' turnaround win vs. the Yankees

Utah Jazz NBA superstar and Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell has given New York Mets starter Taijuan Walker a huge shoutout. He acknowledged and praised the right-hander’s strong mental fortitude.

It could very easily have been a disastrous night for Walker against the New York Yankees yesterday. However, he made amends for his costly start and helped the Mets cruise to a 6-3 win. Such a turnaround required a strong mentality and immense display of character.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Big shoutout to my guy @tai_walker he could’ve folded after the first inning but he stayed strong!! Respect my guy Big shoutout to my guy @tai_walker he could’ve folded after the first inning but he stayed strong!! Respect my guy 💯💯

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo homered off Walker in the first inning to put the Yankees ahead 2-0. Prior to this game, Walker had allowed only four home runs in 91 2/3 innings.

Thanks to Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar, the Mets came roaring back. Marte hit a solo home run and registered two runs, while Escobar doubled the tally to put the Mets ahead 4-2 by the end of the first inning. The Mets added another run in the third, followed by a McNeil RBI single in the eighth to seal the deal.

Making his first start in 10 days owing to the All-Star break, Walker salvaged his night before it was too late. In doing so, he recorded his career-high eighth consecutive start. Walker retired the final seven batters he faced and allowed just three runs overall in six innings.

It was a night to remember for Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell

Last night’s victory was a testament to the New York Mets’ incredible fighting spirit. The sold-out crowd in attendance at Citi Field, including Donovan Mitchell, were reminded of one thing. No matter how hard the Mets are hit, they hit back harder.

The Yankees are no longer New York’s only baseball force. This is the first Subway Series in history where both the Mets and the Yankees are on top of their respective divisions.

The Mets beat the Yankees, and it no longer feels like an upset.

The New York Mets celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 26.

The two New York rivals will lock horns once again in the final game of the Subway Series tonight. Should the Mets achieve a clean sweep, the home cheers will be loud. If that happens, expect a barrage of Donovan Mitchell tweets.

