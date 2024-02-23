'He'd have accepted Los Angeles' - Justin Verlander nearly ended up pitching for Dodgers prior to Astros return in 2023, per insider

Justin Verlander appears to many as a machine that does not turn off. This spring, fans will get the chance to see the 41-year-old in the 19th season of his career.

In late 2022, Verlander inked a two-year deal worth $86 million with the Mets. Not only did the deal tie Verlander with then-teammate Max Scherzer for the title of highest-paid player ever, but it also reinforced the perception of his agelessness.

However, when it became clear that the uber-wealthy Mets would miss the postseason, Verlander soon found himself on the trade block. Although the Astros were his eventual destination, recent information has made fans aware that the three-time Cy Young winner could have found himself amongst a different milieu.

''I'm super happy it worked out with Houston.' - Justin Verlander on last year's trade deadline

According to musings from a recent interview with New York Post writer Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers were among the teams under consideration in Verlander's trade deal. According to Verlander, per Heyman's reports, Verlander would have greenlighted a trade to the Dodgers, as well as the Baltimore Orioles.

However, when the chance to get dealt to the Houston Astros came about, Verlander jumped. A member of the team from 2017 until his deal with the Mets in 2022, the Virginia-native won a pair of World Series rings in Houston, as well as a Cy Young honor.

'Ryan Pressly brought his son to watch some of Justin Verlander's bullpen' - Chandler Rome

In the end, Verlander claimed to be glad that he returned to the Houston Astros, claiming to be 'super happy it worked out'. In his final eleven appearances of the season, the 6-foot-5 veteran went 7-3, registering a 3.31 ERA in the last two months of the regular season.

Justin Verlander's career is not a closed book

Now in his fourth decade, Verlander surely understands that he cannot play forever. However, the fact that several teams, including some of baseball's best, were interested in him last season, speaks volumes.

Some fans might regret the fact that they will not see Verlander on a current Los Angeles Dodgers roster stacked with names like Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. However, perhaps acquiring Verlander in 2023 would have limited the Dodgers' appetite for starpower this past offseason.

Regardless, fans of all stripes can agree that having Justin Verlander back in 2024 is a win for fans, and the entire game of baseball.

