“He ended up turning himself into a heck of a first baseman” - Ron Washington reflects on Scott Hatteberg's grit highlighted in 'Moneyball'

In a recent episode of the Foul Territory podcast, former MLB player and coach Ron Washington opened up about his experiences during the iconic 2022 Oakland Athletics season, a period immortalized in Michael Lewis’s book "Moneyball." During the interview, Washington engaged in a friendly banter with podcast host AJ Pierzynski, who couldn’t resist poking fun at the A’s and their memorable winning streak.

Pierzynski humorously quizzed Washington about the 2022 A’s team that left a leasting impression on him due to the Minnesotta Twins breaking their winning streak that year. Additionally, Pierzynski inquired about the omission of Scott Hatteberg, a key player in the 2002 season, from Washington’s coaching staff.

"Why did you not hire Scott Hatteberg as your infield/DH/first base coach. The way you talked about Hatteberg in that movie, I thought he was going to the hall of fame." - A.J. Pierzynski

The now LA Angels manager’s response provided insights into the admiration he held for Hatteberg’s transition from catcher to first baseman. He acknowledged that Hatteberg should be considered for the Hall of Fame, praising not only his defensive skills but also the mental resilience he displayed while embracing a new position. Washington emphasized that Billy Beane, the Oakland A’s general manager, brought Hatteberg on board with confidence in Washington’s ability to mold him into a reliable first baseman.

"That’s the kind of game that he was. The rest ended up being history because he ended up turning himself into a heck of first baseman. And that’s why Billy was after him." - Ron Washington

The conversation shed light on the strategic mindset of the 2002 Athletics and the unconventional decisions that contributed to their success. Washington’s deliberate approach to Hatteberg‘s transition highlighted the trust and collaboration between the coaching staff and the front office, a theme central to the Moneyball philosophy.

"That's why Billy (Beane) went and got him and brought him there to be a first basemen, because he knew the type of work I could do."

The 2002 Oakland Athletics season remains a significant chapter in baseball history, celebrated for its unique approach to team-building and the unparalleled 20-game winning streak. Ron Washington’s anecdotes on Foul Territory offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the team’s dynamics, showcasing the blend of unconventional strategies and player development that defined the A’s during that remarkable MLB season.

