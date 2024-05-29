"He was not forced out" - MLB insider states Angel Hernandez's shock retirement wasn't coerced by league

The MLB has had issues with Angel Hernandez for years. So, when news broke that he was retiring seemingly out of nowhere, it was only fair for people to wonder what convinced the umpire who has exhibited some stubbornness in the past to walk away immediately with no more questions.

However, per an MLB insider, this retirement is completely above board. The two sides had been discussing a settlement after MLB approached the umpire to "move on from umpiring." The discussion reportedly went on for weeks, but they came to a resolution together with no coercion.

MLB insider Sam Blum said:

“Angel Hernandez’s lawyer, Kevin Murphy, told me via text that ‘He was NOT forced out’ by MLB. A source with knowledge told Ken Rosenthal that MLB approached Hernandez about moving on from umping. And he agreed."

Hernandez was with the MLB since 1991, so he has had a long career. He cited the need to spend time with his family as the reason for retiring, so he has a post-MLB life to look forward to now.

Hernandez has long been one of the most controversial umpires in the sport. He is routinely on the wrong side of controversy and has drawn the ire of fans, players, and managers over three decades on the field.

Angel Hernandez releases statement on surprising retirement announcement

MLB fans do not have to consider what Angel Hernandez will do in a game anymore. He announced recently that he was retiring, and that it was effective immediately. The season is only a third over, but Hernandez is stepping away for good.

Angel Hernandez is retiring immediately

Via USA Today, he provided a statement:

"Starting with my first major league game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way."

Several people have noted his off-field personality as very friendly and kind, and other umpires had positive relationships with him. Hernandez's calls on the field made him cannon fodder for fans, players and coaches, though.

