“He gave me good pointers going into the season” – Carlos Correa credits former Twins teammate Luis Arraez for red-hot hitting in June

Carlos Correa has been one of the hottest players in the MLB lately. The Minnesota Twins shortstop has simply been red-hot at the plate so far in June, posting an incredible .432 batting average on the month so far. The two-time All-Star has helped the Twins remain in the hunt for the AL Central crown, thanks to their 37-32 record.

For Carlos Correa, while he has enjoyed a success MLB career to this point, he has never performed at this level at the plate. When asked about his recent hot streak at the plate, Correa did not take any credit. Instead, he thanked his former Minnesota Twins teammate Luis Arraez.

"Carlos Correa is batting .432 in June! A big reason why? His former teammate and two-time batting champ Luis Arraez" - @MLB

“He gave me good pointers going into the season," Correa said about Arraez helping him adjust at the dish. "He's the man," he continued, saying that he would have to call him and thank him.

If there was any player in the MLB to ask for advice while hitting, it would be the two-time batting champion Luis Arraez.

Arraez has continued where he left off with the Twins. So far this season, he has showcased the skills he taught Correa, posting an impressive .326 batting average (.351 batting average since joining the San Diego Padres). It's safe to say that Correa is learning from one of the best and it is paying off.

Luiz Arraez's advice has helped Carlos Correa turn things around in 2024

After a disappointing 2023 campaign, Carlos Correa has started the new season off on the right foot. The talented shortstop has seen his batting average jump by .069 points (.230 in 2023) since last season. So far through 51 games, the Minnesota Twins shortstop has posted an impressive .299 batting average with six home runs, 31 RBIs, and a .844 OPS.

"Carlos Correa is having a FANTASTIC season" - @StoolBaseball

If the 29-year-old can maintain this current rate, he will likely find himself earning the third All-Star selection of his career. While he will be happy about being named an All-Star, winning with the Minnesota Twins is undoubtedly his priority.

The Twins have some work to do as they sit 7.5 games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.

