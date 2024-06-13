“He should get suspended”; “I want him exiled” - Yankees fans fume as Juan Soto takes one for the team from Daniel Lynch

New York Yankees fans expressed concern and anger after Juan Soto was hit by a pitch from Daniel Lynch at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.

Soto, who has made his mark in pinstripes since he arrived in New York this year, was struck by a high ball from Lynch in the seventh inning that brought his helmet to the ground.

Despite the Yanks winning the game by an 11-5 scoreline, fans fumed on social media:

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"He should get suspended," wrote one fan on X.

"I want him exiled," added another.

"That should be a 10 game suspension IMO," another fan chimed in.

Comments continued pouring in as several fans condemned Lynch for his wayward pitch:

"Surprised fans didn’t storm the mound," one fan wrote

"Banned this dude from the league," another fan wrote.

"That’s not nice," one fan chipped in.

Juan Soto helps Yankees secure series win

Right from the start of the season, Juan Soto has been a significant part of the Yankees offense. The slugger has dominated at-bats and holds the second position along with Giancarlo Stanton with 17 home runs.

Soto drove in three runs and recorded two walks with a strong performance at the plate against the Royals. Home runs from Stanton, Gleybor Torres and Jose Trevino helped the Yankees cruise to an 11-5 win, also sealing the series 3-0.

Soto currently holds a batting clip of .317 with a .432 OBP and a 1.026 OPS. He has recorded 53 RBIs and driven in 55 runs in 246 appearances. Soto and Co. will look to sweep the Royals in the final game of the series on Thursday.

