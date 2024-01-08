"He would help address the Giants’ shortage of power" - MLB insider makes a strong case for Matt Chapman's headline move to SF Giants

Matt Chapman, a four-time Gold Glove winner, is currently a free agent after declining the qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. As he awaits a lucrative offer, reports suggest that certain teams have their eyes on him.

Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Oakland Athletics in 2022 in exchange for Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith, Zach Logue, and Kirby Snead. The Blue Jays signed him to a two-year, $25 million contract extension. However, he turned down a $20.325 million offer from the Jays to test free agency in 2023.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared his opinion on Chapman in his “The Athletics” newsletter, suggesting that he would be a perfect fit for the San Francisco Giants in the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Chapman would help address the Giants’ shortage of power while providing, along with free-agent center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, the type of everyday anchor they lacked last season. He also would increase the defensive stability on the left side of the infield,” Rosenthal reported.

The Giants have recently acquired Korean baseball star Jung Hoo Lee from the free agency market. Rosenthal believes that a Chapman-Lee duo will boost the offense in San Francisco. He also mentioned that if the team wants Marco Luciano, 22, as their shortstop permanently, then Matt Chapman is a must-have option for their third baseman.

Chapman has a .240 batting average in 140 games and has recorded 54 RBIs with 17 home runs in 2023. His seven-year experience and fitness, which allow him to play a high number of games, will be factors for the negotiators to consider.

Matt Chapman's career so far

Matt Chapman was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2014. He made his MLB debut in 2017 against the New York Yankees. Since then, he's spent five seasons with the Athletics and two with the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 868 games and has a slash line of .240/.329/.461 with a .790 OPS, 426 RBIs, and 155 home runs. Chapman's outstanding on-field performance has earned him four Gold Glove Awards, two Platinum Gloves, and an All-Star selection.

Chapman has appeared in four postseasons: in 2018 and 2019 with Oakland and in 2022 and 2023 with Toronto. However, he has only played a total of six games and never passed the Wild Card series. Chapman has only one RBI under his name in the postseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.