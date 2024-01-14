"He insulted my work ethic, I didn't appreciate it" - When Trevor Bauer explained why he had beef with Gerrit Cole back in college

Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer were at one point two of the best pitchers in baseball. During the late 2010s, both were dominant aces for their teams and looked to be the present and future of the position. They were also teammates in college with a long history together.

Despite the connection, the two weren't exactly friends. There was rumored beef between them stemming from their days in college. However, when asked about it in 2019, Bauer said he currently didn't have any issues.

The then Cleveland Guardians star said:

"It's good for me, it's good for UCLA, it's good for the tapestry of our lives, it's good for everyone involved. I know there's people that want to claim that I'm super envious or jealous, or I have some vendetta or something like that. I suppose if that were true, I'd look great on camera."

He continued, noting that there were past issues he had had with the current New York Yankees ace, but that they were just that- the past:

"Look, I have no problem with Gerrit. We had a rocky relationship in college. He told me I didn't have a future in baseball. He insulted my work ethic, and I didn't appreciate it. We had a rocky relationship. Those feelings have long since faded. I'm happy he's having success now, he's done a lot of work in changing his mechanics, his approach and his pitch repertoire."

By all accounts, the two don't have any current issues with one another, but Cole has largely avoided any issues.

Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer don't have issues anymore

Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer haven't been teammates since their days at UCLA, but there is a chance they end up on the same squad once again. Cole is tied to the New York Yankees for the foreseeable future. Bauer isn't in the MLB, but he'd like to make a comeback.

Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer don't have issues

Many Yankees fans would like to see their team sign Bauer since he'd be a cheap, low-risk player. Of course there are the controversies, but if a team is going to sign him, why not New York?

He would slide into their rotation, and as many have reported, the conflict between their ace and the former Cincinnati Reds star is purely in the past.

