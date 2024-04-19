“He just missed on a few things…the stuff was electric” – MLB analyst optimistic after Jack Leiter’s rough MLB debut for the Texas Rangers

Starting pitcher Jack Leiter made a shaky start to his major league career in his debut for the Texas Rangers, but one MLB analyst believes that there were plenty of positives in his performance. The 23-year-old debutant gave up seven runs against the Detroit Tigers, but the Rangers eventually went on to win the game on Wednesday.

Analyzing Leiter's major league debut on MLB Tonight after the game, former Mariners second baseman Harold Reynolds said that the youngster showed much promise despite the poor numbers.

“I thought he just missed on a few things…the stuff was electric," said Reynolds.

Jack Leiter was selected by the Texas Rangers as the second overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and he has been impressive in the minor league for them since then. On Thursday, he was called up to make his major league debut against the Detroit Tigers. The young pitcher comes from MLB stock, with his father Al Leiter having played as a pitcher in the major leagues for 18 years, while his uncle Mark also pitched in the majors.

Given his pedigree, expectations were high for Leiter on his debut, and while the numbers don't do justice, he showed plenty of promise. He started the first inning strong but gave up four runs in the second to give the Tigers the lead. He was then hit for a double and a triple in the fourth before he was pulled out for the evening, in which he gave up eight hits and seven runs in total.

Nonetheless, former MLB star Harold Reynolds had plenty of praise for the young pitcher during the post-game analysis. According to Reynolds, while it was a tough start for Leiter, the pitcher showed he has all the tools required to have a career in the major leagues.

Jack Leiter vows to improve after a frustrating start to his MLB career

Most MLB players struggle in their major league debut, and Jack Leiter was no exception for the Texas Rangers on Thursday. While many analysts chose to focus on the potential in his performance against the Detroit Tigers, he was left frustrated with himself.

“A lot of frustration. I know I'm better. I need to be better. I will be better. That's kinda the frustration," Leiter said.

The young pitcher has definitely been hard on himself and will be hoping to get another chance to prove his mettle soon. One way or another, he looks like he will likely have a long and successful MLB career in the coming years.

