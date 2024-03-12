"He just needs to sign with the Giants" - MLB analyst believes San Francisco is ideal landing spot for Blake Snell

It is a surprise to many fans across the MLB that Blake Snell remains without a new contract for the 2024 campaign. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner remains the most coveted free agent on the open market, yet with just over two weeks remaining before Opening Day, there is still no clarity on the situation.

Blake Snell has been linked to a number of teams this offseason, particularly the New York Yankees. However, he remains unsigned. There are a number of teams across the MLB who could benefit from Snell's services, although the financial aspect of the game might complicate the situation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He just needs to sign with the Giants" @IamTrevorMay says the @SFGiants become a serious contender if they can snag Blake Snell to headline the top of their rotation with Logan Webb" - @FoulTerritoryTV

According to MLB analyst and former pitcher Trevor May, the San Francisco Giants could be the ideal landing spot for Snell. May believes that there are a number of reasons why the Giants could be a perfect fit for Blake Snell, including the fact that he appears to want to remain on the West Coast.

"He just needs to sign with the Giants," May said in a recent episode of the hit baseball channel Foul Territory.

The former Minnesota Twins pitcher also believes that it would be a perfect fit for both the pitcher and the franchise, saying that they could become contenders if they could land Snell.

May explained that the team had already signed the likes of Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler, who he believed could be the basis of a contending team. It remains to be seen if Snell and his team will join the San Francisco Giants, but it's hard to deny the potential fit together.

Blake Snell could form a dynamic pitching duo with Logan Webb

Another reason Trevor May believes that the San Francisco Giants are an ideal fit for Snell is that he could create one of the top pitching duos in the league. The Giants already have Logan Webb on their roster, and if the club can bring Snell into the clubhouse, it could be the recipe for success.

Last season, Logan Webb was excellent again for San Francisco. The 27-year-old posted an 11-13 record with a 3.25 ERA and 194 strikeouts over a league-leading 216.0 innings pitched. The pairing of Webb and Snell in the Bay Area could be something special.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.