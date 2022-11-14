Comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish's desire to meet and date baseball star Giancarlo Stanton has long been known. It finally took place in 2019. Stanton and Haddish ran into each other. Haddish made a complete 180 and put the former MVP in the friend zone rather than popping the question there and then.

Haddish posted a photo with Stanton and the two were all smiles while getting clicked for a picture. Haddish is seen wearing a sparkly dress while Stanton looks all cool in a blue jacket. In the photo, Haddish disclosed that she had friend zoned Stanton.

"It was so Great to finally meet @giancarlo818 in person. Thanks @daveophilly for the Great birthday gift to bad he just isn’t my type. But I am sure he will be a Great friend, maybe we can play catch. #friendzone" – Tiffany Haddish

Stanton is a designated hitter and outfielder for the New York Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton’s celebrated MLB career

He made his MLB debut with the Florida Marlins in 2010 and played for them through the end of the 2017 season. Stanton has twice been the NL's top home run hitter; in 2017, he hit 59 home runs, which was a record for 16 years.

Prior to being chosen by the Marlins in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft, he graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. In 2017, Stanton won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award for the National League after setting records for home runs (59), runs batted in (RBI), and slugging percentage (.631) in Major League Baseball (MLB).

"Good Night😤 "- Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton, a five-time MLB All-Star, has earned the NL Hank Aaron Award and the outfield Silver Slugger Award on two separate occasions after leading the league in home runs. Stanton was given the highest total dollar value contract in team sports history by the Marlins in November 2014; the deal is worth $325 million over 13 years.

Haddish rose to fame for her portrayal as Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom “The Carmichael Show” after appearing as a guest star on a number of television shows and playing the lead in a cable drama. Her breakthrough came with a starring role in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, which brought her numerous honors—including nominations for two Critics' Choice Awards—and landed her on The New Yorker's list of the finest film performances of the twenty-first century.

She published a memoir titled The Last Black Unicorn and received a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live (2017).

