"He know they teaching him bad words lmao" "NYC is gonna love this guy" - New York Yankees fans crack up as new OF Harrison Bader shocks reporter with his NSFW Spanish abilities

Harrison Bader is the newest member of the New York Yankees. Bader came over from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade deadline deal back in early August. However, Bader only made his debut on Tuesday due to a lingering foot infection that kept him sidelined since July 22.

A native of the New York area, Bader has already become a fan favorite. In an interview with a Spanish-speaking New York-based outlet, Bader showed off his Spanish language skills.

Asked if he knew how to speak spanish, Bader replied with something that surprised journalist Arlenis J. Pena.

"Misma mierda diferente dia" is the phrase Bader uttered in Spanish, which translates to "same sh*t different day." The interviewer, a native Spanish speaker, responded with shock and laughter.

New York City is home to a large Latino community, notably Dominicans and Puerto Ricans. So it's not surprising that his remarks caused a stir among the Yankees' Spanish-speaking fan base. Harrison Bader could only laugh and stare into the camera after he uttered the phrase.

Bader played five-plus seasons with the Cardinals prior to his Yankees tenure. During his time in St. Louis, he became known for his defensive abilities. The 28-year old won a Gold Glove Award as a center fielder in 2021. He has yet to make an error in the outfield this season.

Harrison Bader joins a stacked Yankees outfield that features both Aaron Judge and All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton. It's unclear if Bader knows any other Spanish words and phrases. He'll probably pick up a few words walking the streets of New York.

Harrison Bader making a name for himself as a Yankee

Harrison Bader's debut for the Yankees on Tuesday night was one to remember. He recorded four hits and three RBI to help the Yankees secure a 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The New York Yankees are second only to the Houston Astros in the MLB power rankings. They also have the second-best record in the American League at 90-58.

A lot of expectations have been placed on the Yankees this year. It's World Series or bust. If they win it all, it will be their first championship since 2009.

The Yankees kick off a four-game series against the rival Boston Red Sox tonight at Yankee Stadium.

