"He knows he's cooked" - MLB fans react to Hyun-Jin Ryu's eight-year $12,800,000 KBO contract 

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu recently signed a contract with the Hanwha Eagles. The 36-year-old will return to South Korea as his career in Major League Baseball draws to an end.

Despite his age, the Eagles have offered the star an eight-year deal worth $12.8 million, making him the highest-paid player in the KBO league. Ryu started his pro career with the Eagles back in 2006.

Ryu's signing with the Eagles was posted on X by Talkin' Baseball. MLB fans couldn't help but react to his eight-year contract. Fans were surprised that the Eagles offered a contract he would finish only at 44.

"I respect him going back home for sure, but I feel like this means he knows he's cooked and that makes me sad," wrote one fan.

While the initial deal was for four years, it was later confirmed that his contract is for eight years with an opt-out clause.

Comments continued to flow in as MLB fans were in shock.

"They think he's gonna pitch 8 more years?" wrote another fan.

While most fans were surprised, some were pretty open to the fact and appreciated his offer.

Hyun-Jin Ryu looks to a promising start

A promising start lies ahead for Ryu, especially since he's going back to the team where he started his career. Several pitchers fail to land a long-term contract at the age of 36. However, that isn't the case for the former MLB player. The talented pitcher has a decent MLB career that has helped him come a long way.

After playing for 10 years in the majors, he recorded a 3.27 ERA and finished with a decent 78-48 record in 186 outings. He spent four seasons with the Blue Jays and six with the Dodgers.

Despite his MLB success, he was noted for his performance in South Korea. He won the MVP and rookie in the year of his debut. In 2008, he won a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics for his country.

