"He knows we want to sign him here" - Astros GM Dana Brown hints Kyle Tucker's extension offer around the corner

Houston Astros have recently been the subject of every conversation in the MLB world. Their disastrous start to the new season has been surprising for a lot of people. Apart from their performances, they have a lot of other things on their plate. One such topic is contract extensions.

Many of their top stars are in the final years of their contract. Astros may lose top stars like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker for free if their contracts aren't mutually extended before the end of the season.

Although there are still no updates on Bregman's contract, it seems Astros general manager Dana Brown is hinting at a possible extension of Tucker's stay at Houston beyond 2025.

According to MLB broadcaster Brian LaLima, Brown has said that although they still haven't opened up any extension talks with the two times All-Star, the team would certainly be offering him a contract somewhere down the line.

"Currently, not talking extension. We love Kyle Tucker. We have him under contract til 2025. I talked to his agent during Spring Training but right now we aren't in discussion. We'd love him to retire here if possible. He knows we want to sign him here and his agent knows we want to sign him here. At some point, we'll get an offer to him." - Dana Brown, GM, Houston Astros.

This 'hint' from Brown comes just a day after Tucker's heroics brought the Astros back on the winning track when they defeated the Angels in Game 2 of their three-game series. So far this season, Tucker has played 48 games for the team. He has had 174 at-bats, in which he has hit 17 home runs, has 36 RBIs, an OPS of 1.075 and a batting average of .293.

Other MLB teams are surely keeping an eye out for Tucker's situation, and should he leave the club next year, there might be a lot of suitors trying their luck to avail themselves of his services. However, it seems that an extended life at Houston is still on the cards for the 27-year-old RF.

Kyle Tucker books a spot in Astros' history books during team's walk-off win against Angels

On Tuesday, the Astros registered their first win during the second installment of their three-game series against the LA Angels. They lost the first game on Monday. However, star hitter Kyle Tucker carried them to a 6-5 walk-off win at Minute Maid Park.

Over the years, Tucker has been a formidable hitter, and some even consider him one of the best hitters of this present generation. During the last game against the Angels, Tucker hit two home runs, taking his HR tally to 17 in just 48 games this season. And by doing so, he became the third player in the club's history to do so.

Before Tucker, only two players hit 17 home runs within the first 49 games of a season: Morgan Ensberg (in 2006) and George Springer (in 2019).

If the 2022 Golden Glove winner can keep up the same performance for the rest of the season, he will be a leading contender for the AL MVP and his career's third All-Star call-up.

Tucker's last performance would be quite relieving for Joe Espada, the team, and, of course, for the fans after the drastic two months the team has been facing since the start of the season.

All will now be hoping to keep the bad days in the back seat and move forward, making the most of this season and getting back to winning ways that the Astros are known for.

