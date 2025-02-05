"He’ll be back with the Yankees at the end of the year"; "Welcome to Boston mistah Byron Buxton” - Fans react as Twins sign Harrison Bader to deal

The Minnesota Twins have dipped their toes back into the free agency pool, reaching a one-year agreement with veteran outfielder Harrison Bader. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the deal includes a mutual option for 2026, while fellow insider Ken Rosenthal reported that the contract is worth $6.25 million plus an additional $2 million in possible incentives.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The newest member of the Minnesota Twins struggled a bit last season with the New York Mets. Through 143 games, the outfielder posted a disappointing .236 batting average and a .657 OPS, however, he was able to chip in with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases, which could help the Twins this upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That being said, following the announcement that Harrison Bader will be making his way to Minnesota, fans turned to social media to share their opinions on the latest signing. A number of these fans took shots at Minnesota's front office, who have been rather quiet all offseason so far.

"The Twins remembered free agency existed!!" - One fan shared online.

Expand Tweet

"The Twins have now made 2 FA moves and oh boy is this one a big one! The rest of the AL should be trembling in their shoes" - Another fan posted.

"Their biggest move of the offseason" - One more added.

Even though it is a relatively inexpensive signing for Minnesota, some fans believe that it could be a precursor to another move a some point this year. Some fans have speculated that Harrison Bader could be a trade chip later on in the year, while some other believe that it could indicate something for the future of the oft-injured Byron Buxton.

"Welcome to Boston mistah Buxton" - One fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"He’ll be back with the Yankees at the end of the year. Wtf are the Mets even doin" - Another fan shared.

"I like this means Buxton will probably DH most of the time" - One more added.

The Minnesota Twins could see even more moves in the near future as the team could be sold sooner rather than later

One of the reasons why the club may have been quiet so far this offseason is the fact that the team's current owners are exploring the sale of the team. Last October, the Pohlad family, which has owned the club since 1984, announced that they would be looking into potential offers for the team.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, there is belief that the team could be sold before Opening Day. If the team were to change hands, there is a chance that there could be a number of moves to improve the team's chances of winning.

One of the names linked to the sale is Justin Ishbia, brother of Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia. Change could be coming to Minnesota, but for now, fans will need to settle for the addition of Harrison Bader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback