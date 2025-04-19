"He'll be broke by 30" "Sheeeh": Fans divided over Julian Lewis' latest flex with Lamborghini Urus even before starting for Colorado

Julian Lewis hasn’t taken a snap for Colorado yet, but he is already flexing like his predecessor, Shedeur Sanders. On Friday, Lewis pulls up to his pop-up shop in a white Lamborghini Urus, a luxury SUV with a price tag north of $230,000.

Ad

In a video that went viral, the true freshman quarterback, widely known by fans as “Juju,” was spotted leaving the place in a high-end whip.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reactions to the clip have been mixed. Supporters praised Lewis for making the most of his NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities, with one user saying:

“Prime connected. Probably got some big endorsements.”

Others took it a step further, calling for jersey retirement ceremonies and dropping flame emojis.

“Retire his jersey, no has done that better,” one fan said.

Ad

Still, not everyone was impressed.

One particularly viral comment read simply:

“He’ll be broke by 30.”

Another user chimed in:

“Why are you acting like this is a good thing?”

Someone threw shade at his on-field potential, saying:

“Probably will throw more INTs than TDs.”

And then there were fans just appreciating the moment:

One user said:

“I guess that CU money 💰 isn’t as bad as the rest of CFB thinks it is. Good for Juju!”

Ad

Deion Sanders brushes off report of Julian Lewis redshirting in 2025

A student reporter going by the name "Nick Evans" alleged that Julian Lewis, who is supposed to fight for the QB1 spot alongside Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, was contemplating redshirting the 2025 season.

When Deion Sanders caught the wind of it, he called out the reporter, sharing his plans for Lewis.

“Who you, who you, who did you hear say that? Who? Who? Who?” Sanders asked. “Who is Nick Evans? Who? Who?”

Ad

“That's not our plan," Coach Prime added. "That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”

Sanders has a big task on his hands in finding his starting quarterback. Let's see if Lewis is the name that comes out as a starter over Salter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place