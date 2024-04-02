"He'll do everything he can do to fix it" - Mike Trout praises new manager Ron Washington's hands-on approach with Angels

It's been a roller coaster career for one of the top players in the MLB, Mike Trout. Although the Los Angeles Angels superstar has undoubtedly been one of the best players of his generation, the franchise has struggled to produce much of anything throughout his 14-years with the team.

"Mike Trout deserves so much better than Anaheim. Happy to know Ron Washington is his manager but that’s about it" - @iamCardi_g

Throughout his Hall of Famer career, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have only made the postseason one time, something that looms over his MLB legacy. As a result of these unsuccessful years, Trout has seen a number of different managers hired and fired by the club, including five in the past seven seasons.

That being said, the Angels superstar expressed his excitement about the team's current manager Ron Washington. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the outfielder praised his new manager's hands-on approach when something needs to corrected. "He'll do everything he can do to fix it," Trout said, saying how the 71-year-old will be on the field doing drills with the team.

"Mike Trout has dealt with injuries the last few seasons. He’s 32 now. He no longer has Shohei Ohtani in his lineup. But the fire still burns for him to be the best on the field and get the Angels to the playoffs. My Q&A with Trout for @sportskeeda_mlb" - @danconnolly2016

Trout continued explaining his appreciation for Ron Washington so far with the Los Angeles Angels. The 11-time All-Star dove into the team's Spring Training, saying that even though he arrived early in the morning at the facility, Washington would already be there on the field with members of the team.

Mike Trout has started the 2024 season on a true heater

It remains to be seen how much the hiring of Ron Washington will have on the Los Angeles Angels this season, however, it appears to have helped Trout get off on the right foot. The superstar outfielder has appeared in all 4 of the Angels' games this season, racking up an impressive 3 home runs, 3 RBIs, and a .286 batting average.

In the wake of Shohei Ohtani's departure for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, both Trout and Washington will have their work cut out for them if they hope to snap the club's playoff drought.

