“He’ll go to the Dodgers, Rangers, or he’ll retire” - MLB insider offers insights on Clayton Kershaw’s future amid recent developments

Current free agent Clayton Kershaw still hasn’t signed with any team and remains available on the market. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have kept the doors open for Kershaw’s return from the start, he hasn’t made any moves to return to the team.

Recently, MLB insider Robert Murray shared some insights into the left-hander’s return to the team. Murray also discussed the Dodgers’ recent moves and talked about whether they are done in the offseason yet or not.

“I still don't think that the Dodgers are quite done yet because if you look quite Kershaw is still available,” said Robert Murray. “Obviously Kershaw is either gonna do one of 3 things going to go to the Dodgers, go to the Rangers or retire. It seems like retirement is not something he is wanting to do at this point.”

The MLB insider further stated that as Kershaw doesn’t want retirement currently, he is going to end up with either the Dodgers or the Texas Rangers. Further speculating, he says that the lefty is most probably going to end up with the Dodgers at the end of the offseason.

“So you would seem to think it will be the Dodgers or the Rangers, but my guess is he end up going back to the Dodgers. He obviously miss a good part, a good part of the regular season as it is coming back from the injury that he suffered in the postseason.”

“But I believe it's February 14, that teams can put players in the 60-day IL. So maybe around that point is when the Dodgers are able to bring back Kershaw. It's just my speculation, but I think that at least we make a lot of sense.”

Dodgers recently traded Caleb Ferguson and filled his spot by signing Ryan Brasier

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the New York Yankees in exchange for left-hander Matt Gage and righty Christian Zazueta. With Ferguson gone, they had an open bullpen spot, which they filled by signing veteran right-hander Ryan Brasier.

Reacting to the team’s president Andrew Friedman’s moves, Robert Murray stated:

“He ended up trading Ferguson to the Yankees and then now obviously they end up getting Ryan Brasier back and that deal kind of feels like a long time coming.”

According to MLB.com, Brasier has signed a two-year contract worth $9 million with the Dodgers and with incentives the value can be pushed to $13 million.

