'He looks constipated' - Fans roast Mariners’ Josh Naylor after leaving game with discomfort vs. Dodgers

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Josh Naylor was in apparent discomfort after he stole second base in the third inning against the LA Dodgers on Friday. After stealing his 30th base of the season, Naylor was holding his abdomen. That same inning, he was caught short at third base to end the inning.He was later replaced by pinch-hitter Mitch Garver in the fifth inning. The Mariners will evaluate him further to understand the severity of the injury.Fans started reacting on X after seeing Naylor pacing around and later being removed from the game. Several fans believe that Naylor's early exit had nothing to do with injury but rather a bad stomach issue.&quot;He looks constipated,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I hope he is okay. I felt that way last night at the Seahawks game after 36oz of IPA and 10 chicken wings,&quot; one fan added.Some fans came up with hilarious reasons.&quot;Dude just had to poop. I know that move,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I've gone through that before, just needs a visit to the toilet,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Had too many Frijoles,&quot; one fan reacted.&quot;It’s those damn belt buckles,&quot; one fan added.Josh Naylor tried stealing third and lost game-tying opportunityJust moments after he was holding his abdomen area, Josh Naylor tried an attempt to steal third after a fly out. At the same time, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was running for home plate to tie the game 2-2. However, since the tag at the third happened first, the run was not counted as the Mariners lost the opportunity to tie the game, which would later haunt them.Earlier in the top half of that inning, Kike Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run home run off George Kirby. The Dodgers added to the lead after Dalton Rushing hit an RBI single in the sixth inning. The Mariners responded with an RBI single from Dominic Canzone to get within one in the eighth inning. However, they couldn't score a run in the ninth inning against Tanner Scott, losing the game 3-2.