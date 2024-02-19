"He looks like Judge's little brother" - Yankees fans left shocked by stunning Giancarlo Stanton transformation

Both Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign. After entering last season with World Series ambitions, the Bronx Bombers not only failed to reach the World Series, they missed the postseason altogether.

While it was a difficult season for the Yankees, it may have been worse for former National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton. The 34-year-old slugger delivered arguably the worst season of his MLB career, posting a career-low .191 batting average with 24 home runs and 60 RBIs.

One of the major issues for Stanton recently has been injuries, however, it looks like the five-time All-Star is doing whatever he can to bounce back this upcoming season. Photos have emerged from Yankees training camp of the hard-hitting outfielder looking rather slimmed down.

As one of the biggest players in the MLB over his career, the new photos of Stanton have many Yankees fans in shock. Some fans have said that the photos must be fake because Stanton looks noticeably smaller than many have grown accustomed to. Some Yankees fans have gone as far as to say that Stanton looks like Aaron Judge's little brother because of the glaring size difference now.

Some Yankees fans believe that a slimmer Giancarlo Stanton will have a tremendous 2024 campaign

New York Yankees fans believe that the photos of Giancarlo Stanton will lead to the former MVP turning back the clock. While it could be optimism, some fans think that Stanton could be in store for a huge season for the Bronx Bombers, with some going as far as to say that he could threaten Anthony Volpe as the team's leader in stolen bases.

There is no guarantee that Stanton's physical transformation will lead to improvements at the plate, however, given his 6-foot-6 frame, the less weight might be for the better. Since Giancarlo Stanton has suffered a number of injuries throughout his career, his weight loss could help him stay healthy and on the field.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has suggested that Stanton could find himself playing in the outfield this upcoming season. If this does come to fruition, Stanton's slimmer frame could help him avoid potential injuries from running the bases or appearing in the outfield.

