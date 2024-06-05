"He has made me ride Titan at Six Flags, front row" - Dallas Keuchel's wife Kelly Nash talks about 'rollercoaster ride' of marrying a baseball player

Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and MLB Network presenter wife Kelly Nash got candid in the latest Diggin Deep Podcast. The complete episode will be released on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, but a short snippet of the latest episode showcased Kelly sharing what it is like to marry a baseball player in the big leagues.

Kelly Nash said:

"When you marry a baseball player, you marry the game. And it honestly feels like a fun roller coaster. He's made me ride Titan at Six Flags, front row."

Furthermore, both Dallas Keuchel and Kelly reflected on the struggles and progression in their respective fields of work.

"That's just how I started. This is how anybody starts. It doesn't matter if you are a pitcher, a hitter, a coach. You start in the same way with no name, and then you progressively build." - Dallas Keuchel

"It's so fun, I see so many similarities rising in broadcasting to rising through the ranks of the minor leagues. You start your career making $0.00 in the middle of nowhere." - Kelly Nash

Take a look at the short snippet of the upcoming Digging Deep Podcast:

The duo are majorly supportive of each other's careers. While Kelly remains a top broadcaster with the MLB Network, Dallas had recently signed a minor league deal with the current AL Central table toppers, the Seattle Mariners, on May 23, 2024.

Dallas Keuchel praised his wife, Kelly Nash for her amazing support

When Dallas Keuchel was going through a tough time fighting to come back to the MLB with the Minnesota Twins in 2023, he took time to shower praise on his wife, Kelly Nash, for showcasing immense support and not giving up on him. He said:

"She she's been she's been a rock in my corner, both physically and mentally. But I like to think that I'm I'm kind of her rock as well. She she's been wanting to pick up some acting stuff and she's always had a passion for that."

"So I said when we got together years ago, I said, 'you might as well do it.' You're going to regret it if you don't do it now. And if things work out, then let's go."

The duo started dating in 2019, got engaged in March 2021, and finally got married in January 2022 in a beautiful ceremony that was attended by all their friends and family members.

