“He needs a reset” - Ex-MLB skipper drops major take on why Anthony Volpe should be demoted after 13th error in 2025

The New York Yankees are struggling on defense and shortstop Anthony Volpe, in particular, is facing a wave of criticism after his defensive miscues during the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees arguably lost the World Series last year due to poor defense and it seems their defensive mishaps are far from over.During the recent series against Toronto, Volpe's errant throw and fielding issues in the fifth inning helped spark a multi-run rally for the Blue Jays, resulting in a 4-1 defeat. In another loss, Volpe attempted a risky throw to first on a grounder meant to tie the game. However, the throw arrived late and put runners on base, leading to a go-ahead single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.On Thursday, MLB analyst and former manager Joe Maddon was blunt in his assessment of Volpe, especially after his fielding error cost the Yankees some important games this week.&quot;Look, I’m a Volpe fan. I really am,&quot; Maddon said on MLB Now. &quot;But I think there’s got to be some consideration or discussion about possibly sending him back down, just like they did with Alvarez on the Mets. He’s going to be a very good player for years to come. But in the meantime, his confidence—for me—is at an all-time low. I’d look for a veteran shortstop. Someone who can catch the ball, really. I’d just do that temporarily.&quot;When the host pushed back on the idea, Maddon asserted that Volpe needs to be sent to the minors temporarily.&quot;From what I’m seeing—yeah,&quot; Maddon said. &quot;I’ve seen him make a lot of mistakes he shouldn’t be making. I think, just to clean it up, the guy looks like he needs a reset—mentally as much as anything. Slow the game down. Get your fundamentals back together. Breathe again. In the meantime, just get somebody to catch the ball. Volpe can then come back and be a utility player. I think they’d be better off for it.&quot;Maddon also added that it won't hurt Volpe's self-esteem by going down to the minors. He reflected on his own time when he was with the Los Angeles Angels and said sometimes a reset is the best thing to get back to the basics.Anthony Volpe's defensive woes a big question mark for YankeesAnthony Volpe is in the early stages of his MLB career. But analysts and fans alike already want the Yankees to part ways with the young shortstop. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also called out the media for making a big deal out of his players' reaction after the game.&quot;Stop with the reaction of how a guy answers a frickin' question. Serious,&quot; Boone said. &quot;We gotta win. Okay?&quot;Former Yankees coach Sean Casey has also came out in support of Volpe, citing his offensive upside, while shutting down possible trade rumors.Meanwhile, Volpe leads all American League shortstops with 13 errors, the highest on the Yankees roster this season. He ranks poorly in Defensive Runs Saved, Outs Above Average and Deserved Runs Prevented, with his overall fielding run value in the 29th percentile, per Baseball Savant.