Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays was seen as one of his team's ace cards coming into the 2023 season. Now, after another questionnable performance from the left-hander, fans are having their doubts.

Judging from his performance last season, fans were right to place high expectations on the 25-year old. Last season, his first full campaign in the big leagues. Manoah put up a 2.24 ERA to coincide with his 16-7 record. On account of the stellar year, he was named to his first All-Star team and finished third in AL Cy Young voting.

On May 31, Alek Manoah made his league-leading twelfth start of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 6-foot-6 hurler lasted only four innings, surrendering a 2-run home run and 3 hits, and only managed to strike out 3. After the game, an exasperated Manoah elaborated on the mental struggled that have come alongside his woes on the mound.

"“It’s been tough, obviously. I’m not doing what I’m meant to be doing. So just got to keep fighting, keep finding positives, and building off them." Alek Manoah on the mental toll of his season so far." - Sportsnet

Toronto Blue Jays fans, however, were not so keen to forgive Manoah. Manoah's last win on the mound came against the Kansas City Royals on April 5. Since his first and only win of the season, Manoah has had six losses and four no-decisions alongside an ERA of 5.82.

Many feel that Manoah, who is known for his trademark complacency and cockiness, is failing to back up his persona after his recent failures. Alek Manoah is no stranger to trash talk and showboating, going as far as to brand divisional foe Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees "the biggest cheater in the game."

Mark Yausie @MarkYausie11 @Sportsnet Another out of shape big mouth who can’t back his shit talk up. @Sportsnet Another out of shape big mouth who can’t back his shit talk up.

WunderBar®️™️©️ @totaliquid @KeeganMatheson Looks like Alek been eatin’ a lot of humble pie! @KeeganMatheson Looks like Alek been eatin’ a lot of humble pie!

Concurrently, the Toronto Blue Jays have found themselves sliding down the standings. Despite being touted as one of the best teams in their division coming into the season, they now find themselves ten games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

TrueNorthStrong @PaynefulTruth73 @Sportsnet He needs to seriously get his shit together or ship his ass out! He's been absolutely horrible this season so far! Not what I expected from him at all! @Sportsnet He needs to seriously get his shit together or ship his ass out! He's been absolutely horrible this season so far! Not what I expected from him at all!

For Alek Manoah, the path forward is uncertain. He is still under a one-year contract, but may be in for a big extension come the offseason. However, if he continues to pitch the way he has, he may have to regroup in the minor leagues, as some fans suggested.

BKKPKT @bkkpkt @Sportsnet He needs to be sent down to the Fisher Cats @Sportsnet He needs to be sent down to the Fisher Cats

Alek Manoah needs to remember how dominant he can be

Any pitcher who can say that they were a Cy Young contender at the age of 24 is the real deal. Unless last season was a fluke of epic proportions, Manoah is a strong pitcher who belongs in the MLB. While every pitcher goes through tumultuous stretches, Manoah will need to learn to harness whatever mechanisms work for him to ensure that he can get back into the form that fans and teammates expect.

