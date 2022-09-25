"He didn't have the New York slick vibe that I had become so accustomed to" - Pop icon Mariah Carey opened up about HOFer Derek Jeter lacking city slicker traits in her 2020 memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey"

Pop icon Mariah Carey was romantically involved with New York Yankees star Derek Jeter during the later half of the 1990s. Mariah's "New York Times" best-seller memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which was released on September 29, 2020, reveals a lot of interesting information about Carey and Jeter's relationship.

Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter was born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

In her memoir, Mariah mentions how the ex-Yankee Derek Jeter lacked the city slicker vibe and was more of a jock-type personality. She also mentioned that even if Derek donned an Armani suit, his Kalamazoo roots were evident.

“I was never drawn to the jock type. Derek and his friend were no exception to my rule. His Armani suit didn’t cover up the Kalamazoo in him. He didn’t have the New York slick vibe that I had become so accustomed to."

97.1 The Ticket: @971theticketxyt Mariah Carey dishes the dirt on dating Derek Jeter in her new memoir radio.com/971theticket/s… Mariah Carey dishes the dirt on dating Derek Jeter in her new memoir radio.com/971theticket/s…

"Mariah Carey dishes the dirt on dating Derek in her new memoir." - @97.1 The Ticket

Before the release of the memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Mariah spoke openly during an interview on "The Oprah Conversation" about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Derek Jeter.

Mariah Carey discusses her relationship with Derek Jeter on "The Oprah Conversation"

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

In December 2020, Mariah Carey appeared on "The Oprah Conversation" to promote her new memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

While speaking about chronicling her life's ups and downs, Mariah attributed her divorce from her ex-husband, Tommy Mottola, to the Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Apparently, Tommy was abusive and controlling toward Mariah.

Speaking about her ex-husband, Mariah said:

"He rolled over me like a fog… In the beginning of our time together, I was walking on eggshells. Then it became a bed of nails, and then a minefield. I never knew when or what would make him blow, and the anxiety was relentless."

During her troubled marriage, Derek Jeter's arrival in Mariah's life was like a breath of fresh air.

Referring to Derek, Mariah said:

"He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship."

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to introduce my memoir than having a conversation with my friend, therapist and icon Ms. @oprah, on her series @theoprahconversation. Watch tomorrow on @appletv!"

In her memoir, Mariah Carey offers an ode to Derek and writes:

"He was in the right place at the right time, and he was there for the right purpose…DJ was a love in my life, not of my life. Tis better to have loved and lost, than not loved at all."

Currently, Jeter is married to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Hannah Davis. The couple shares three cute daughters.

While Mariah Carey has been in a low-key relationship with actor-director Bryan Tanaka since 2016.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far